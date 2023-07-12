Thieves target damaged Kharar house

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 11

Kapil Panjla, 43, whose two-storeyed house in Major Panchvati Enclave, Kharar, was damaged two days ago, is a shattered man. He, along with his two sons, aged 11, and 5 months, and wife, is putting up at a friend’s place nearby. Every now and then, he walks up to his home and watches the ruins of his home closely.

“Miscreants are stealing my household items at every possible opportunity. They have stolen a refrigerator, bed and household items. One thing or the other gets stolen every day. My wife or I have to guard the house day and night. The rear boundary wall of the house has collapsed and it is now an open invitation to thieves. When I came here in the morning today, I saw a man sitting on the sofa in a room. On seeing me coming, he fled the spot,” he said.

The irony is that while thieves are just sauntering in and walking out of his home unabashedly, the house owner himself has not been able to hire a person to extricate the goods from the unstable structure. “Nobody is ready to go inside and take out goods from the first floor. Even I am scared to enter it. The whole structure can collapse anytime,” he said with a sweat on his brow.

The administration officials, politicians, acquaintances and social workers are coming, giving assurances, making videos and vanishing. “It has been three days I lost everything, but I have not got a support of single rupee till now,” he rued.

A native of Kangra, HP, Kapil came to Chandigarh for an accountant’s job around 20 years ago. Not able to make a home in Chandigarh due to high prices, he consoled himself by buying a plot in Kharar from a local builder for Rs 15 lakh. He spent around Rs 25 lakh to build a two-storey house and was living a contented life with his family. “I am waiting for the surveyor. Once he completes the formalities, I may pull the house down. I don’t think this land is good enough to rebuild a house. I will have to look for a rented accommodation. Ab koi tension nahi... kuch bcha bi nahi hai... Jaan bach gayi bas..,” he said.

The family was sleeping when Kapil heard a thud outside. He went out and found the nullah had eroded the retaining wall and there was a 20-ft-deep pit. A wall of the bathroom had collapsed.

