Third case of opium cultivation in P'kula; man, son booked

Panchkula, March 24
The police today raided a shed in Bunga village near Ramgarh and seized 128 plants seized from Ramgarh villageThe police spokesman said a team led by Sub-Inspector Mandeep Singh, incharge, Ramgarh Police post, was investigating a case near Asrewali village when a tip-off was received that Krishan Kumar and his son Deepi cultivate opium in their fields without licence and permit and extract the narcotic to sell it to people.
The team rushed to the spot, but none of the two suspects was found there. The team made a video of the cultivation of opium, in the presence of Barwala Naib Tehsildar Abhinav. The team uprooted a total of 128 plants, weighing around 6 kg.
It is pertinent to mention here that it is the third case of poppy cultivation reported from the district. On March 6, the Chief Minister’s flying squad had raided Thandog Badiyal village in Morni and seized opium plants in large quantity. A day later, a man was arrested for cultivating opium at Tirpra village in Kalka.
A case under Section 18(C)-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against Krishan Kumar and his son Deepi at the Chandimandir police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate
Scores of Indian-Americans drive from in and around San Fran...