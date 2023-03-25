Third case of opium cultivation in P'kula; man, son booked

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 24

The police today raided a shed in Bunga village near Ramgarh and seized 128 plants seized from Ramgarh villageThe police spokesman said a team led by Sub-Inspector Mandeep Singh, incharge, Ramgarh Police post, was investigating a case near Asrewali village when a tip-off was received that Krishan Kumar and his son Deepi cultivate opium in their fields without licence and permit and extract the narcotic to sell it to people.

The team rushed to the spot, but none of the two suspects was found there. The team made a video of the cultivation of opium, in the presence of Barwala Naib Tehsildar Abhinav. The team uprooted a total of 128 plants, weighing around 6 kg.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is the third case of poppy cultivation reported from the district. On March 6, the Chief Minister’s flying squad had raided Thandog Badiyal village in Morni and seized opium plants in large quantity. A day later, a man was arrested for cultivating opium at Tirpra village in Kalka.

A case under Section 18(C)-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against Krishan Kumar and his son Deepi at the Chandimandir police station.