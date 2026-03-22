Third firing incident in week in Chandigarh, juvenile opens fire at friend

In the third firing incident in less than a week, a 16-year-old boy fired a shot at his friend in Sector 38-A on Sunday evening. He was nabbed within two hours, the police said.

Advertisement

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur told The Tribune that a PCR call reporting the firing was received at 4:51 pm, following which police teams rushed to House No. 79, Sector 38-A. The victim, also a juvenile, had come to visit his uncle when the assailant fired at him on the road.

Advertisement

“Acting promptly on CCTV footage and manual intelligence, the accused juvenile was arrested and a country-made pistol recovered from his possession,” said the SSP, adding that the reason behind the firing was a fight between two juveniles earlier. No one was injured.

Advertisement

Third incident in five days

Sunday's incident is the third shooting to strike the city since March 18, raising fresh questions about law and order in the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The most alarming of the earlier incidents was the broad daylight murder of property dealer Chamanpreet Singh, alias Chini, outside Bodyzone Gym in Sector 9 on March 18. Two unidentified gunmen arrived on a scooter and pumped approximately 11 bullets into the victim, who was sitting in his SUV. He had reportedly been receiving extortion calls prior. A separate shooting was also reported at Panjab University around the same period.

The UT police moved swiftly in the Sector 9 case, arresting two key accused — Piyush Pehelwan, a native of Ferozepur, and Pritam Shah, a resident of Nawanshahr — within 30 hours, following a brief encounter by the Punjab AGTF in Kaithal, Haryana. Both have been identified as close associates of fugitive gangster Lucky Patial of the Bambiha gang. The weapon and motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

The Sector 38-A firing case, though far less grave in consequence, has added to mounting security concerns in the city.