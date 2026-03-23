Third Tricity Photojournalists’ exhibition opens

The third edition of the Tricity Photojournalists’ Photo Competition - cum - Exhibition, organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy in association with the Chandigarh Press Club, opened on Saturday.

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The exhibition is being held at the underpass connecting Sector 17 and the Rose Garden, and will remain open to the public until April 2.

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Photojournalists Karun Sharma, Ajit Kaushal and Parvesh Chauhan secured the first prize, receiving a cash award of Rs 25,000 each. The second prize winners—Ravi Kumar, Sanjay Ghildiyal, Vicky, Pankaj Sharma and Keshav Singh were awarded Rs 10,000 each.