This LS election ‘last battle’ to save Constitution, democracy: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh, May 26

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari during his campaigning today said that this election was going to be the last battle to save the Constitution and democracy in the country.

“These elections will decide whether we will be having more such elections or will we be having a permanent dictatorship as is obvious from the intentions of the current government at the Centre,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Shaheed Udham Singh Bhawan here, Tewari warned against the BJP’s designs to replace the Constitution and turn India into dictatorship. He appealed to the people to ensure that the BJP was defeated everywhere to save democracy.

The senior Congress leader observed that it would be difficult to imagine what it means as people in India are used to democracy and had not had any autocratic experience. He said it was because of leaders like Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar that Indians were enjoying democracy, which is now being threatened by the RSS and the BJP, which never accepted the Constitution.

“I don’t wish that people of this country should realise the value of democracy only after it is lost,” he said while emphasising that these elections come as a last chance to save the Constitution and democracy in the country.

He observed that if the Constitution was replaced, every right that it guaranteed would also go. More so, he said, the reservations would be the first casualty as the BJP and the RSS have repeatedly said that they want the reservations to end.

Earlier in the morning, Tewari carried out a padyatra in Raipur Kalan and Makhan Majra areas. Interacting with people, he spelt out his agenda for Chandigarh and also listed the Congress’ guarantees for the masses. He particularly mentioned the doubling of the free ration and Rs 8,500 monthly assistance to every poor family in the country.

He also addressed a teachers’ rally organised by the chairman of the teachers’ cell, Chitranjan Singh. He agreed to the demands of the teachers, promising that he would ensure to get these resolved immediately after the elections.

