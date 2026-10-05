Thousands of Chandigarh colony residents likely to get ownership rights soon

Thousands of residents of Chandigarh’s rehabilitation colonies may soon get legal ownership rights to their houses. The Chandigarh Administration is awaiting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a new policy covering properties sold through general power of attorney (GPA), wills or related agreements.

The policy has been drafted after a fresh review of the Supreme Court’s November 2011 judgment in the Suraj Lamp case and has been sent to the MHA for approval.

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During a recently held grievance redressal programme at Ram Darbar, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had said that he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and that residents would soon get “good news” on the issue.

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More than 34,000 houses have been constructed under various rehabilitation schemes in Chandigarh, and a large number of their present occupants had purchased the properties through GPA arrangements. Residents have been demanding legal ownership rights for years.

Officials said a committee was constituted to examine the issue and recommend a framework for granting ownership rights. Based on its recommendations, the proposal was sent to the MHA. The committee also studied similar models adopted in other cities and examined legal aspects and court cases relating to such property transfers.

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Allotments of houses in the rehabilitation colonies were made over the years by the Estate Office and the Chandigarh Housing Board under various rehabilitation schemes.

This is not the first attempt to resolve the issue. In 2023, another committee had been constituted to examine the matter. However, the administration did not accept its recommendations, stating that their implementation could create further complications for residents. A fresh committee was subsequently formed to prepare a more practical and legally viable proposal.

The administration also conducted a survey of houses in rehabilitation colonies across the city. According to the survey, more than 80 per cent of the occupants are not the original allottees. They are residing in houses purchased through GPA. In several cases, officials found that houses had changed hands multiple times through informal agreements.

The houses were allotted under rehabilitation schemes beginning in 1979, mostly on a 99-year lease basis. However, after the Supreme Court order on property transfers through GPA transactions in 2011, residents who had purchased houses through such arrangements were left facing legal uncertainty.

Residents of various colonies, including Dadumajra, Indira Colony, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas, Bapu Dham, Manimajra and Sectors 52 and 56, have been seeking ownership rights for years.

The officials said granting ownership rights would provide legal security to thousands of families and significantly enhance the value of the properties.

According to official data, 34,965 houses have been constructed in Chandigarh under rehabilitation schemes. These houses were allotted to economically weaker sections either on a leasehold basis or against monthly licence fees.

Under the proposed policy, GPA holders seeking registration of their properties will have to pay stamp duty based on the prevailing collector rate of the area. In addition, buyers will have to pay an “unearned increase” to the administration.

The administration is expected to formulate a detailed mechanism for calculating the charges once the proposal receives final approval from the MHA.