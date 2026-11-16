Thousands of devotees, particularly those from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, thronged the Sector 42 lake here on Sunday evening to celebrate Chhath Puja.

As the sun began to set, the lake wore a festive look, with chants of “Chhathi Maiya”, devotional prayers and traditional Chhath songs filling the air. Standing waist-deep in water, devotees offered “arghya” to the setting sun and prayed for the prosperity, health and well-being of their families.

Women, dressed in colourful traditional sarees, carried bamboo baskets filled with fruits, “thekua”, sugarcane and other offerings as they made their way to the lake. Men assisted their family members in performing the rituals and making arrangements.

One of the most significant festivals for people from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Known for its strict rituals and 36-hour ‘nirjala’ fast, the festival is celebrated twice a year, with the Kartik Chhath holding special significance.

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The main celebrations at the Sector 42 lake were organised by the Purvanchal Yuva Seva Samiti, which has been organising the festival in the city since 2016.

Samiti president Brijesh Kumar Gupta said special arrangements had been made to bring the flavour of Purvanchal to the celebrations. “We had invited folk singers to perform during the celebrations at the lake, which added to the festive atmosphere,” he said.

Gupta, who hails from Bihar but is now settled in Chandigarh, said the number of devotees had been increasing every year, reflecting the growing Purvanchali population in the Tricity.

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The UT Administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. The Engineering Department had carried out a thorough cleaning of the lake and undertaken repairs and maintenance of the infrastructure. Adequate lighting and power backup arrangements were made, while designated parking areas were provided for devotees and the general public.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in and around the lake to manage the rush and maintain law and order. Barricades were also put up to regulate the movement of vehicles and devotees.

Devotees observing the arduous fast shared their experiences. Raj Kumari, a resident of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh who is currently living in Chandigarh, said, “It is a 36-hour fast. We will not eat anything and will break the fast only after offering ‘arghya’ to the rising sun tomorrow morning. It is all about faith and devotion.”

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Another devotee, Ram Prasad, who hails from Bhojpur district in Bihar, said preparations for the second “arghya” had already begun. “Devotees will start arriving at the lake before 4 am tomorrow to offer “arghya” to the rising Sun God. It is the most auspicious part of the festival,” he said.

Apart from the Sector 42 lake, Chhath Puja was also celebrated with enthusiasm at several other places in the city. The Municipal Corporation organised celebrations at Mauli Jagran, New Indira Colony in Manimajra and other locations, where hundreds of devotees gathered to offer prayers.

The ghats at these locations were also decorated with lights and flowers, while temporary ponds were created to enable devotees to perform the rituals.

The festival will conclude on Sunday morning with devotees offering “Usha Arghya” to the rising sun.