Thousands throng crafts fair on Day 2

Kalagram has turned into mini India with diverse cultural events being performed during the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela, much to the delight of thousands of Tricity residents who flocked to the venue on Saturday. The 10-day fair is being organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), in association with the Chandigarh Administration.

The star performer of the evening was Sufi legend Kanwar Grewal, who doled out his hit numbers one after the other. He set the stage afire with his Sufi Kalams “Ishq Bulleh nu nachawe yaar”, “Naam wali booti”, “Mast bna denge beeba...”, “Ticketan do...”, “Vaaj faqeeran di...”, and “Tu gadwa main teri dor...”. He also sang the popular folk song Chhala.

Bollywood singer Sudesh Bhosale will regale the audience tomorrow.

Among the well-attended morning stage performances included Sirmauri Naati (HP), Dhamali (Jammu and Kashmir) ,Gudum Baja (Madhya Pradesh), Gaur Maria (Chhattisgarh), Pung Cholom (Manipur), Luddi (Punjab) and Natua (West Bengal).

A symphony of music presented under the direction of NZCC Director Furqan Khan became the show-stopper performance of the day. Up next was the well- choreographed presentation featuring a dozen folk dances from various states, directed by renowned choreographer Sushil Sharma.

Later, Sufi singer Jitti Jagjit of Jaipur took to the stage. Some of the hit numbers he doled out were “Sajan raaji ho jave...”, “Chaap tilak sab chheeni...”, “Mamla gadbad hai”, and “Damadum mast kalandar...”.

Meanwhile, the stalls owners were excited as buyers had begun arriving since morning. Products ranging from perfumes to purses to designer wears, crockery items, classy wooden furniture to trendy fabric, saaris and suits were in great demand. Stone images put up at the venue attracted the young and the old alike. Foodies relished a range of delectable dishes from various parts of the country. Visitors enjoyed camel rides and other fun activities.