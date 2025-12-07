On the penultimate day of the ongoing Chandigarh National Crafts Mela, jointly organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) and the UT Administration, intrepid enthusiasts in thousands, headed straight to Kalagram, to be a part of the mega show of cultural diversity of the country.

The morning and evening stage performances included folk dances of various states — Jhoomer (Punjab), Chakri (Rajasthan), Jagarna (J&K), Jhijhia (Bihar), Raibenshe (West Bengal), Kalbelia (Rajasthan), Dhangiri (Maharashtra), Rouf (J&K), Chhapeli (Uttarakhand), Bihu (Assam), Ghoomer (Haryana), Dhamali (J&K), Mathuri (Telangana), and Bhangra (Punjab).

Besides ground performances, “Kachi Ghori” (Rajasthan), “Nachar”, “Bazigar” party (Punjab), and “Been-Jogi” and “Nagada” (Haryana), drew huge crowds on Saturday.

Music lovers enjoyed a fusion of folk flavours of various regions, including the singing by Murli Rajasthani, Punjabi folk singing by Jatinder Jeetu and Punjabi orchestra and Malwai giddha by Major Singh, from 3.30 to 5.30 pm.

Upbeat enthusiasts made the best out of the penultimate day by going steady with making bulk purchases of handicraft items on display at the mela. Food stalls witnessed a huge rush of foodies to satiate their food cravings, as they had a wide range of choices to choose from. Woollen garment, trendy artificial jewellery and others stalls also did brisk business. Coffee, kahwa and sundry other beverage points were thronged by visitors in large numbers.

What actually was the most go to point was the typical village scene set up at the crafts mela, which offered a glimpse of the typical rural ambience. The urban city cousins were all excited as they got themselves transposed to a place of serenity and solitude.

The evening was different than usual, as acclaimed Punjabi singers Amar Noorie, gave a scintillating performance along with Alaap Sikander and Sarang Sikander, seasoning it with a dash of divine and folk flavours. The songs they rendered were a mix of solos and duets “Mitran nu maar gaya tera thumka...”, “Charkha gali de which dah liya...”, “Bhabhi meri gutt kar de...”, “Meri nachdi de khul gaye baa...”, “Aayein ve Nachhatra, liyayin ve saavan di tikki...”, “Tera likhta safediyan te naa...”

Popular Punjabi folk singer Amrit Maan, a heartthrob of the young and the old will perform on the concluding day (December 7) of the crafts mela at Kalagram.