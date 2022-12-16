Thrashed by neighbours, man dies

Chandigarh, December 15
A 61-year-old man died after being thrashed by his neighbours at Mani Majra here today. The police booked five persons for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested one of them.
The victim has been identified as Jeet Singh, a resident of Mori Gate. His kin alleged that the victim was thrashed by Karnail Singh and four others following an altercation.
Sources said the victim had a dispute with the suspects over installation of a gate that led to an argument following which he was thrashed.
The victim became unconscious and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, where he was declared brought dead.
The police reached the spot on getting the informed about the incident.
A case under Sections 304, 323, 148, 149 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Mani Majra police station. The police have arrested Karnail Singh in the case.
