Thrashed, sexually assaulted, two youths allege police inaction

Tribune News Service

Dera bassi, September 12

Two youths of Amalala village alleged police inaction after around 15 youths of Janetpur village allegedly abducted them and assaulted them sexually.

Both the youths, Shamsher Ali and Jasbir Khan, were admitted to Dera Bassi Civil Hospital from where they was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The complainants alleged that they were held hostage for about 15 hours and beaten badly with wounds visible all over their bodies. When they did not reach home, the family started searching for them and informed the police about the matter. The abductors released them later. They said the entire incident was caught on CCTV.

Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said the matter was being investigated.