Three arrested for drug smuggling

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 1

The police have arrested three persons during its drive against drug peddlers. Two of them are already accused in a drug case and the third one was nabbed with stolen poppy.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh to curb drug abuse in the district. The first accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar, from Majri in Mohali district, was found in possession of 1.013 kg of stolen poppy and was arrested under the NDPS Act by the Pinjore police. He was produced before the court that sent him to two-day police remand.

Rahul Kumar, from Naggal in Kalka district, was arrested by an anti-narcotics team with 5.81 grams of heroin in the Kalka area. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act in Kalka. He was also produced before the court that remanded him in one-day police custody.

Rajkumar, a resident of Durga Colony, Barwala, was arrested by the local police station incharge Gulab Singh with 3.10 grams of heroin.

The spokesperson said the crackdown on drug peddlers would continue.