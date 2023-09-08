Three arrested for gambling

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 7

The police have arrested three persons for gambling.

The suspects were identified as Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Sector 17, Ajay, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, and Buta Singh, a resident of Ludhiana.

The Panchkula Police have booked the suspects under the Gambling Act.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two individuals for urinating in public.

The suspects were identified as Adu Mugum, a resident of Sector 21, Maheshpur, and Sukhram, a resident of Panchkula.

#Panchkula