Home / Chandigarh / Three arrested for robbing man of phone, cash after tying him to tree

Three arrested for robbing man of phone, cash after tying him to tree

Two accused suffer fractures while trying to escape police raid

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
File photo
The police have arrested three men for robbing a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Ambala City, of his phone and cash after tying him to a tree recently. They have been identified as Ajit Singh and Gurjinder Singh, both residents of Lehli; and Parwinder Singh of Jalalpur in Lalru.

On February 13, the victim, Om Parkash, was walking on a link road near Sarsini, near Lalru, when three persons, who were on a motorcycle, stopped him. They tied him to a tree with a rope and robbed him of his mobile phone and cash.

A case under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 309(2), 3(5) of the BNS was registered at the Lalru police station on February 19.

A police team raided an abandoned building near Lehli. On seeing the police party, two accused jumped from the abandoned building, resulting in multiple injuries, including fractures in their legs. All three accused were arrested and provided necessary medical treatment later. One of them is still under treatment at the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi.

