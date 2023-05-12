Three arrested for stealing khair wood

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 11

Three persons have been arrested by the detective staff of the Panchkula police in a case of khair wood theft.

The suspects have been identified as Chaman, Anwar, alias Anu, and Preetpal, alias Preet, all residents of Panchkula district.

According to the police, the detective staff had received information that khair trees were cut illegally in a forest area of Pinjore and the wood was being stolen. Acting on the information, the police laid a checkpoint towards Madawala village. After sometime, a vehicle with Himachal Pradesh (HP) number approached the checkpoint. Cops signalled it to stop following which the suspects tried to flee the spot leaving the vehicle behind, but were nabbed at the spot.

The police said 25 logs of khair wood were recovered from the vehicle.

The Forest Department, Pinjore, was informed about the recovery.

A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC and under the Indian Forest Act, 1927 has been registered at the Pinjore police station.

All suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to four-day police remand.