Three arrested for youth’s murder

Chandigarh, January 2
A day after a youth was stabbed to death at Mauli Jagran, the UT police claimed to have arrested three suspects.
The victim was stabbed with a knife at Vikas Nagar. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police said the suspects, Ajay, alias Bhanja; Satyapal, alias Patla; and Mukesh, all of Daria, had been arrested.
The weapon used in the crime was recovered. The suspects would be produced before the court tomorrow, said the police.
