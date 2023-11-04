Three arrested in 2 theft cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The police arrested three suspects – Monu (19), Suraj (23) and Bablu (23) – for their alleged involvement in theft cases. With their arrest, two cases of thefts lodged at Sarangpur police station were solved, the police said.

On October 26, a case under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC was registered on the complaint of Dhanas resident Satinder Kumar regarding the theft of a TV and an LPG cylinder from his house when the family was out of station.

A team then apprehended Monu and Suraj from EWS Colony, Dhanas, on Thursday, and recovered the stolen items. In another case filed on the complaint of Dhanas resident Amit Kumar regarding the theft of two laptops and an LPG cylinder, Bablu was arrested. Two laptops, one pen drive and a jacket were recovered from his possession.