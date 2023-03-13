Three arrested in honey trap, extortion case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 12

The police claimed to have arrested three suspects, including a woman, in a honey trap and extortion case.

The victim Prateek Singla, a Karnal resident, was allegedly honey trapped through an online dating site and kidnapped at the suspect’s house in Gillco Valley in Kharar. The suspects demanded Rs 20 lakh from his kin. They informed the police about the incident, following which the suspects were arrested.

Those arrested have been identified as Kamaljit Singh, his wife Chhaaya, alias Pooja, and their accomplice Sunder Kumar of Nayagaon.

A case under Sections 388, 389 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the City Kharar police station yesterday.

Kharar DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur said: “Chhaaya used to date youths on a social media platform. Two earlier cases, both of Haryana, have also been unearthed in which one youth was extorted of Rs 75,000 and a gold chain, while another was extorted of Rs 14 lakh. Prateek was their third victim and was in touch with the woman for the past three months”.