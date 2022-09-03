Three arrested in snatching, theft cases

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 2

The police have arrested three members of a gang involved in more than 10 incidents of snatching and theft. The police also recovered gold chains, cash, vehicles and two-wheelers from their possession.

The suspects, identified as Vicky, a native of Bulandshahr, and Deep Singh, a native of Bihar, were arrested from Dhakoli. A total of 33 cases are registered against Vicky and nine cases are registered against Deep.

Their accomplice, Santosh, a goldsmith of Delhi, has also been arrested for buying and selling stolen gold items.

SP City Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said a snatching incident took place in a residential area of Phase 2 here under the Phase 1 police station on August 5. Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman and fled the spot.

The police had registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC at the Phase 1 police station. SHO Sumit Mor traced the accused with the help of CCTV cameras.

The duo used to put fake number plates on their motorcycle and escape from the spot after the incident. They used to fix original number plate on the motorcycle after committing the crime.

The police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, fake number plates, stolen gold chains, a stolen three-wheeler, a Scorpio SUV, cash and other items from their possession.

The suspects confessed to have committed 10 such incidents in the past two months.

“Suspect Vicky (30), started snatching in 2006. He is a notorious criminal. Cases are registered against him in Chandigarh and Panchkula. He committed over 10 snatching incidents in Mohali in the past two months. Deep Singh (30) used to ride pillion and execute the snatchings. He stole an auto within 10 days of coming out on bail,” said Sumit Mor, SHO, Phase 1 police station.

Valuables seized

Modus operandi

