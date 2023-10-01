Three arrested on theft charge

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 30

The police have arrested Hardeep Singh, a resident of Mauli Baidwan village, Balwinder Singh, a resident of Mauli Baidwan village, and Sher Singh of Deep Nagar Colony, near Guga Madi Mohalla, Sohana, in a theft case registered yesterday.

The trio was stealing shuttering material from Plot No. 625, Sector 82, Mohali, and keeping it in an auto-rickshaw. The three-wheeler is registered in the name of Hardeep Singh.

After going to the spot, the police recovered the shuttering material. The trio was sent to judicial remand. A case under Sections 454, 380, 411 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Sohana police station in this connection.

#Mohali