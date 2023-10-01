Three arrested on theft charge

Mohali, September 30
The police have arrested Hardeep Singh, a resident of Mauli Baidwan village, Balwinder Singh, a resident of Mauli Baidwan village, and Sher Singh of Deep Nagar Colony, near Guga Madi Mohalla, Sohana, in a theft case registered yesterday.
The trio was stealing shuttering material from Plot No. 625, Sector 82, Mohali, and keeping it in an auto-rickshaw. The three-wheeler is registered in the name of Hardeep Singh.
After going to the spot, the police recovered the shuttering material. The trio was sent to judicial remand. A case under Sections 454, 380, 411 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Sohana police station in this connection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case