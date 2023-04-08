Three arrested under Excise Act in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Three persons have been arrested for possessing illicit liquor. Raj Kumar (26) of Dadu Majra Colony was arrested near rally ground, Sector 25, with 25 quarters of country made liquor. Also, Neeraj Kumar (21) of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, was held from Shivalik Park in Mani Majra with 48 quarters of country made liquor. Further, Kedar Paswan of Sector 54 was held with 100 nips of country made liquor. Separate cases have been registered. The suspects were released on bail.