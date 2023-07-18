Three arrested while trying to steal bike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

Three persons were allegedly caught red-handed while stealing a motorcycle. Complainant Surinder Singh of Khudda Lahora reported that Makhan Singh (22), Gurwinder Singh (24) and Gurjant Singh (18), all residents of Ferozepur, were caught stealing his motorcycle on the intervening night of July 15 and 16. The police arrested the accused and registered a case at Sarangpur police station.

