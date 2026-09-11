Three arrested with 275 boxes of illicit liquor in Chandigarh

The police have arrested three persons in two separate cases and recovered 275 boxes of illicit liquor, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on the directions of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and under the supervision of DSP P Abhinandan, a crime cell team, headed by Inspector Jasbir, cracked the two cases.

In the first case, the police arrested Manaton Sah (38) and Krishna Kumar (25), residents of Shivalik Vihar, Naya Gaon, near the dividing road of Sectors 31 and 32 on September 9. The duo, natives of Khagria in Bihar, were allegedly smuggling 150 boxes of country liquor. A case under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station. In the second case, a team led by ASI Sudhir Singh arrested Ashish Sharma (25), a resident of Ram Darbar, near the Sector 46 A/B dividing road on September 9. The police recovered 125 boxes of King Gold whisky from a vehicle allegedly being driven by him. A case under was registered at the Sector 34 police station in this regard.

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