Three arrested with stolen motorcycles

Mohali, July 27
Three persons have been arrested with two stolen motorcycles.
Giving details, DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said a Bullet motorcycle was stolen from Sector 68 in the past. In this regard, the statement of motorcycle owner Maninder Singh, a resident of New Century Enclave, Patiala, now putting up in Sector 68, Mohali, was recorded and a case was registered under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC at the Phase 8 police station.
Later, Gurkaran Singh, alias Karan, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Dinanagar, were arrested in the case.
A police team had nabbed them at a naka near the Punjab School Education Board office with the stolen bike.
Following their interrogation, Maninder Singh, a resident of Thaska village, was named a co-accused in the case.
He was arrested near the Old Bus Stand in Phase 8 riding a motorcycle with fake number plate. The bike was stolen from the Kharar area some time ago. The police said another case was registered against Maninder.
