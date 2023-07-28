Three arrested with stolen motorcycles

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 27

Three persons have been arrested with two stolen motorcycles.

Giving details, DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said a Bullet motorcycle was stolen from Sector 68 in the past. In this regard, the statement of motorcycle owner Maninder Singh, a resident of New Century Enclave, Patiala, now putting up in Sector 68, Mohali, was recorded and a case was registered under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC at the Phase 8 police station.

Later, Gurkaran Singh, alias Karan, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Dinanagar, were arrested in the case.

A police team had nabbed them at a naka near the Punjab School Education Board office with the stolen bike.

Following their interrogation, Maninder Singh, a resident of Thaska village, was named a co-accused in the case.

He was arrested near the Old Bus Stand in Phase 8 riding a motorcycle with fake number plate. The bike was stolen from the Kharar area some time ago. The police said another case was registered against Maninder.

