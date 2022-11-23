Three awarded 7-yr jail term for robbing Mohali man at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

A local court has sentenced three persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a robbery case registered against them four years ago.

The convicts were identified as Jodh Singh, alias Jodha, Gulab Singh and Amrik Singh.

In the complaint, Jatinder Kumar of Mohali had stated that he was working in a software company in the Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula. He said he was returning home from work around 4.30 am on March 13, 2018, when on the road separating sectors 48 and 49, a white car hit him from the rear following which he fell on the ground. Two persons stepped out of the car and one of them pointed a pistol at him. He said he was then pushed inside the car. They took him to an ATM booth in Kharar and forced to withdraw Rs 20,000. They took the cash and his mobile phone before dumping him near the ISBT in Sector 43 at 5.15 am. He immediately called up one of his friends to the ISBT, who took him to the Sector 49 police station.

A case under various sections of IPC and the Arms Act was registered on the basis of the victim’s complaint. The police later arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet against them.

The court framed charges against them. After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted them of the robbery and awarded a seven-year sentence to them.

