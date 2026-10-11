Three booked after Sirhind woman dies of poisoning

A woman allegedly consumed a poisonous substance after being harassed over her partner’s drug habit and alleged physical assault. She died during treatment at a hospital in Patiala on October 8.

The deceased has been identified as Preeti, a resident of the Madrasi Colony in Sirhind. The Sirhind police have registered a case against her husband, his mother and an unidentified man on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

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Sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh said Preeti had also recorded a video before her death, in which she allegedly held her partner, his mother and an unidentified friend responsible. He said complainant Anil Kumar alleged that his sister had been living with Parminder Singh in a live-in relationship at Majri Sodhian village. He was addicted to drugs, and whenever Preeti objected to his substance abuse, he allegedly assaulted her. He alleged that on September 28, Parminder assaulted Preeti after she again objected to his drug use. Distressed by the incident, she consumed a poisonous substance.

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Her mother-in-law, Rani, allegedly did not allow her to leave the house, the complaint stated, but she was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib. As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh and later to the PGI, where she died during treatment.

The police have registered a case on the basis of the video and the brother’s statement. Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to arrest the accused. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.