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Home / Chandigarh / Three booked day after power wing staffer jumped to death at Secretariat

Three booked day after power wing staffer jumped to death at Secretariat

The accused include former Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited chief Finance Officer Amit Dewan

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:12 AM May 06, 2026 IST
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The police have registered a case against three people following a complaint filed by the wife of Balwant Singh, an accounts officer who had allegedly jumped to death from the eighth floor of the Haryana Secretariat on Monday.

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The accused include former Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) Chief Finance Officer Amit Dewan, Ashish Gogia and Rajesh. Balwant, a resident of Panchkula and native of Jhajjar in Haryana, was facing a CBI investigation in the Rs 590-crore IDFC Bank fraud. He was working as an accounts officer in the HPGCL.

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The three accused named in the complaint filed by Premlila worked with Balwant, who had been called to join the CBI investigation. Dewan had already arrested in the connection with the case.

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Balwant’s family members reached at Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, on Tuesday and recorded their statements. His last rites are expected to take place in Jhajjar. His family members claimed that he had been under tremendous pressure from some seniors.

On Monday, the 44-year-old Balwant jumped from the eighth floor of the Secretariat building. According to sources, he obtained a visitors’ pass to enter the building at 10.30 am. He met some of the officials before jumping from the eighth floor in the afternoon.

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