Three booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Ambala: The police booked three youths for attempt to murder after they allegedly hit an on-duty cop with a two-wheeler in the wee hours of Monday. The suspects were identified as Anshul, Vijay and Keshav. Exemptee Head Constable Randeep Singh stated that he, along with head constables Vishal and Aman, was at a naka set up on a tip-off about loot suspects. Around 1.30 am, the suspects, who were on a two-wheeler, were signalled to stop but they hit Randeep in a bid to flee and allegedly dragged him to some distance. Naraingarh SHO Narender Singh said, “Keshav has been arrested and efforts are being made to nab the remaining two youths.” TNS

Man held for shoplifting

Chandigarh: A 44-year-old man was caught stealing clothes from a store at Elante Mall here. Complainant Lalit claimed Ambala Cantt resident Deepak Sharma visited The White Crow store and left with clothes without paying. The store staff got suspicious and on examining the CCTV footage, they found the suspect in the act. He was later caught in the mall. The police were informed and a case registered at the Industrial Area police station.

#Ambala