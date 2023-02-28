Three cars collide in Mohali, 3 injured

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 27

One person was severely injured while two others suffered minor injuries when a speeding car hit a car from behind near Sector 68 on Monday.

Three cars were damaged in the freak road accident that happened near Army Institue of Law in Sector 68 today afternoon. The incident took place when a car hit from behind another car moving ahead which went on to crash into a roadside tree today afternoon. The third car coming from the other side them and was badly damaged. The occupants of the cars recieved minor injuries and had a miraculous escape. Cops said they are probing the matter.