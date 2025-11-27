Three Chandigarh women cricketers make cut for WPL auction

Three out of four Chandigarh women cricketers will be part of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, in the upcoming season, scheduled to be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara from January 9. The auction was held in New Delhi, and four local players were listed.

Kashvee Gautam, who represented the Indian women’s team, has been retained by Gujarat Giants for Rs 65 lakh, against her base price of Rs 30 lakh. In the 2024 WPL, Kashvee emerged as a surprise pick, securing Rs 2 crore from Gujarat Giants after an intense bidding war. She played nine matches, scoring 43 runs and taking 11 wickets.

Taniya Bhatia, former Indian wicketkeeper, has been picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh. Delhi Capitals also acquired Nandni Sharma for Rs 20 lakh.

Gautam’s ODI debut was against Sri Lanka, but she went wicketless in the three games she played. The WPL auction featured four local players, with three Chandigarh women cricketers securing spots in the upcoming season.