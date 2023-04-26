Three-day annual comedy theatre fest begins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Play “Bade Miyan Deewaane” by Rangbaaz Production, Mumbai, opened Hasyam, three-day annual Comedy Theatre Festival 2023, at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 here today.

The play, based on renowned Pakistani Urdu writer Shaukat Thanvi’s novel “Budhbhas”, is written by Imran Rasheed and Pawan Uttam. Rasheed, who is also the director of the play, was ecstatic on his visit as the city figures in his favourites, having performed here before for plays with his guru Nadira Babbar.

Rangbaaz debuted with this play in 2010 and the audience gave it immense love. “We have been doing this play for all these years, it’s a ticketed.”

A fine actor, Rasheed was seen in various series, including “Mismatched”.

“The director in me takes a backseat when acting. With each new project and association with each new director hones one’s craft,” says Rasheed, who is also part of Netflix upcoming series “Vakalatnama”.

On the second day i.e. on April 26, “Udhar Ka Pati” will be staged by Veena Pani Kala Mandir, Jaipur, which has been directed by Tapan Bhatt. On the concluding day i.e. on April 27, “My Wife’s 8th Vachan” will be staged by The Films and Theatre Society, Mumbai. It and has been directed by Atul Satya Koushik.

The festival is being organised by Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh Administration, and Tagore Theatre Society, Chandigarh.

The plays are being staged at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, here, and the entry is free.

“Udhar Ka Pati” to be staged today

On the second day i.e. on April 26, “Udhar Ka Pati” will be staged by Veena Pani Kala Mandir, Jaipur, which has been directed by Tapan Bhatt. On the concluding day i.e. on April 27, “My Wife’s 8th Vachan” will be staged by The Films and Theatre Society, Mumbai. It and has been directed by Atul Satya Koushik.