Three-day annual comedy theatre fest begins

Chandigarh, April 25
Play “Bade Miyan Deewaane” by Rangbaaz Production, Mumbai, opened Hasyam, three-day annual Comedy Theatre Festival 2023, at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 here today.
The play, based on renowned Pakistani Urdu writer Shaukat Thanvi’s novel “Budhbhas”, is written by Imran Rasheed and Pawan Uttam. Rasheed, who is also the director of the play, was ecstatic on his visit as the city figures in his favourites, having performed here before for plays with his guru Nadira Babbar.
Rangbaaz debuted with this play in 2010 and the audience gave it immense love. “We have been doing this play for all these years, it’s a ticketed.”
A fine actor, Rasheed was seen in various series, including “Mismatched”.
“The director in me takes a backseat when acting. With each new project and association with each new director hones one’s craft,” says Rasheed, who is also part of Netflix upcoming series “Vakalatnama”.
On the second day i.e. on April 26, “Udhar Ka Pati” will be staged by Veena Pani Kala Mandir, Jaipur, which has been directed by Tapan Bhatt. On the concluding day i.e. on April 27, “My Wife’s 8th Vachan” will be staged by The Films and Theatre Society, Mumbai. It and has been directed by Atul Satya Koushik.
The festival is being organised by Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh Administration, and Tagore Theatre Society, Chandigarh.
The plays are being staged at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, here, and the entry is free.
“Udhar Ka Pati” to be staged today
On the second day i.e. on April 26, “Udhar Ka Pati” will be staged by Veena Pani Kala Mandir, Jaipur, which has been directed by Tapan Bhatt. On the concluding day i.e. on April 27, “My Wife’s 8th Vachan” will be staged by The Films and Theatre Society, Mumbai. It and has been directed by Atul Satya Koushik.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...