Three-day badminton tourney from June 21

Panchkula, June 7
The Panchkula District Badminton Association will organise the 17th Ashwani Gupta Memorial District Badminton Championship from June 21 to 23 at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Sector 3 here.
The tournament will be organised for boys and girls categories in various age groups, including U-11 years, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19, followed by masters’ category, including +35 years, +40, +45, +50, +55, +60, +65 and +70.
Players born on or after January 1, 2013, can participate in U-11 category, born on or after January 1, 2011 (U-13), born on or after January 1, 2009 (U-15), born on or after January 1, 2007 (for U-17), born on or after January 1, 2005 (U-19).
Similarly, players born before January 1, 1988, can participate in the +35 category, born before January 1, 1983 (+40), born before January 1, 1978 (+45), born before January 1, 1973 (+50), born before January 1, 1968 (+55), born before January 1, 1963 (+60), born before January 1, 1958 (+65) and born before January 1, 1953, will be eligible for +70 categories.
During the championship, various teams will be selected for national events.
