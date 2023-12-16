Chandigarh: Three-day celebrations to mark Nek Chand's birth anniversary begin

Chandigarh, December 15
Celebrations to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Nek Chand, creator of the Rock Garden, kicked off today at the Nek Chand Memorial.
UT Adviser began the celebrations by paying a floral tribute to a wax statue of the man behind the creation that has emerged as a famous tourist destination. Some performers added a dash of music and melody to the event.
The celebration will continue till this Sunday, followed by a musical chairs event, which will be organised for members of the general public at Phase III of the Rock Garden. A millet mela is also organised by the Rock Garden Society to celebrate the International Year of Millets. The mela will conclude on December 17. Various musical performances will be organised by the Tourism Department of the Chandigarh Administration at Phase III as part of the event.
