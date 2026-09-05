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Home / Chandigarh / Three-day market access initiative for artisans launched at Sukhna Lake

Three-day market access initiative for artisans launched at Sukhna Lake

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Reaffirming their commitment to grassroots economic empowerment, the MSME Development and Facilitation Office (DFO), Ludhiana, under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, UT, has launched a pilot market access initiative at Sukhna Lake.

The initiative has been undertaken under the guidance of Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, and with the support of Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Tourism Secretary, reflecting the Administration’s commitment to promoting local artisans and strengthening livelihood opportunities.

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The three-day initiative, being held from September 3 to 5, provides artisans registered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in Chandigarh with an opportunity to showcase and sell their handcrafted products directly to residents and tourists.

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Five PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries have been provided dedicated stalls at the venue to display their products. Building upon earlier market access initiatives, including the “One Airport One Product” stall established at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, the programme aims to enable micro-entrepreneurs to bypass traditional intermediaries and connect directly with potential customers.

By providing artisans access to a prominent tourist destination with high visitor footfall, the initiative seeks to enhance their income opportunities, support sustainable livelihoods and promote the preservation of traditional crafts.

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The initiative reflects strong interdepartmental coordination and a shared commitment to artisan welfare. It was coordinated by Hitesh Bharadwaj from the Department of Tourism, and UT Project Management Team.

In addition to providing direct retail opportunities to artisans, a dedicated Udyam registration stall has been established at the venue. The stall is engaging local entrepreneurs, creating awareness about the benefits of enterprise formalisation and providing on-the-spot assistance for Udyam registration.

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