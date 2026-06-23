Three-day TT meet in Chandigarh from June 26

The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association will organise the UTT 1st Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament from June 26 to 28 at the Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall.

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The tournament will be organised in boys and girls (under-11) categories for players born on or after January 1, 2016; cadet singles (under-13) for players born on or after January 1, 2014; and sub-junior boys and girls (under-15) for players born on or after January 1, 2012.

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Players born on or after January 1, 2010, will be eligible for junior boys and girls (under-17) events and those born on or after January 1, 2008, can participate in youth boys and girls singles (under-19) events. There will be no age bar for men and women singles events.

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Players born, studying or employed in Chandigarh can confirm their entries with organisers before June 23.

All matches will be played in accordance with the TTFI rules as adopted by the association.