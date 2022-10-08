Zirakpur: Three days on, CCTVs at busy Singhpura chowk lie defunct

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 7

The CCTV cameras installed at the Singhpura chowk here are hanging like mangoes from a felled tree for the past three days.

The non-functional CCTVs at a busy intersection on the main Chandigarh-Ambala highway display a picture of neglect towards the overall security in the area. In case of an accident, CCTV camera footage becomes an important piece of evidence, but here, they are more or less extraneous.

Crossing a Black spot, Surveillance must The pole was broken after a speeding vehicle coming from the Delhi side hit it. It shows that people are speeding at this black spot at night, making it all the more important to have a round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. Vijay Marwah, a resident of Nagla

“Probably, a speeding vehicle hit the pole and broke it in the dead of night. I have been seeing this broken pole for the past three days, but people who matter have turned a blind eye to it,” said Gulshan Arora, a Dera Bassi resident.

A CCTV points towards the sky near the Zirakpur flyover.

The Singhpura chowk is one of the busiest intersections on the road and a black spot.

Somewhat similar is the state of affairs on the main road near Ramada Palace where one of the CCTV cameras installed is pointing towards the sky. It has been months that the CCTV camera is pointing towards the sky, leaving nothing to guess whether it is functional or defunct. The spot is an accident-prone site as two-wheeler riders drive on the wrong side to cross the busy road through an unauthorised cut.

#Ambala #Zirakpur