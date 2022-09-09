Three duped of Rs 16.50 lakh by cyber criminals in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 8
There is no let-up in cyber fraud cases in the city as three more residents have been duped by fraudsters of Rs 16.50 lakh.
In two of the cases, similar modus operandi was adopted of making the victims download QuickSupport app after which money was siphoned off from their bank accounts.
Amanpreet Singh of Sector 15 reported an unidentified person made him download the app to pay the electricity bill and withdrew Rs 12.76 lakh from his account.
Another complaint was made by Rakesh Khanna of Sector 31, who was duped of Rs 46,000 after he downloaded the app to pay the electricity bill.
In the third case, Ravinder Kumar Dhir, a resident of 12 Wing Air Force Station, was cheated of Rs 3.26 lakh by an online fraudster on the pretext of registering a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) meter.
Three cases have been registered against unidentified persons at the Cyber Crime police station and investigation initiated.
