Three from Chandigarh make it to U-16 national cricket camp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Three local players have been picked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to attend a training camp at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Balraj, Ehit Salaria and Yuvraj have been selected for the U-16 camp, which will be organised from April 17 to May 11 at the NCA, Bengaluru.

Earlier this year, four local players were selected for the U-19 camp at the NCA. Ishaan Gaba, Paras and Neel Dhaliwal were selected for Team B, which will have its base at Nadiad (Gujarat), while Aryan Verma was selected for Team D, which will attend the camp at Dehradun (Uttarakhand). These camps will be organised from April 24 to May 18 at their respective locations.