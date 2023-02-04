Three get 10-yr RI in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Additional Sessions Judge Rajneesh has sentenced three persons Raja Ram, alias Raja; Sohail, alias Chottu, both residents of Burail, and Ajay, alias Babuganja, from Jhujjar Nagar, Mohali, to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in a three-year-old snatching case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts.

The police registered the case against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 379 B, 356, 411 and 392 of the IPC at Sector 34 police station on March 15, 2020, on a complaint filed by Guddu Shah of Burail.

In the complaint, he said after having dinner, he went for a walk with his friend Kamlesh around 11 pm. When they reached near a grocery shop around 11.30 pm, four persons came towards them. Two of them manhandled the two friends and the others snatched his mobile, purse, documents, i.e. Aadhaar card, licence, ATM card and Rs 350 and his friend’s mobile phone.

The snatchers beat them up and threatened with life before fleeing the spot.

The police presented a challan under Sections 379 B, 356, 34, 411 and 392 of the IPC in the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed the charges against the accused.

The counsel for the accused argued that they were falsely implicated in the case.

JP Singh, Public Prosecutor, said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. While arguing for the sentence, he stressed the need for giving exemplary punishment to the accused.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

#Mohali