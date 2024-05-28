Three get 20-year RI for sodomising minor

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 27

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Man Pal Ramawat today sentenced three men to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years each for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon a minor boy. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh was also awarded to the victim.

The court held Harsimran Singh (28), his brother Gagandeep Singh (32) and Jaskirat Singh (32) guilty of the crime. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 each on the convicts.

The victim was 12 years old when the incident took place.

District Attorney Manoj Kumar said in his complaint at the Ambala City police station on March 3, 2020, the victim’s father stated that the accused had been sodomising his son for the past four to five years.

In its order, the court observed, “The convicts have committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon the child. The victim suffered a lot of mental pain. The adverse effect on the mental state of the victim cannot be compensated in any manner and the trauma would be lifelong. In view of the facts and circumstances, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh is awarded to the victim.”

The court sentenced the convicts to 20 years of RI each under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them. Further, the court awarded them one-year imprisonment under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them. The sentences will run concurrently.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala