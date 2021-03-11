Three granted bail in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI Court, has granted bail to three accused arrested in the alleged bribery case of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

The bail has been granted to Ravi Sekhar Sinha, Principal Chief Material Manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive, Rajan Gupta and Sonu Arora. Sonu and Rajan are the directors of the Chandigarh-based company.

The CBI has earlier filed a chargesheet in the case against six accused. The CBI has arrested Ravi Sekhar Sinha, Principal Chief Material Manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.80 lakh in February 2022.

In the FIR, the CBI alleged that M/s. EC Blades and Tools Private Limited, Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, was awarded the contract for the supply of 28 sets of bogey frames on December 14, 2021, to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works of the Indian Railways.

As per the FIR, accused Sonu Arora and Rajan Gupta, being the directors of the company, allegedly used the services of accused Praveen Vyas for contacting the officers of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the delivery of bribe as demanded by them in lieu of award of contract and enhancing the quantity of material to be supplied. It was also alleged that the public servant enhanced the order quantity in the supply order and demanded the bribe to be delivered to him through the representative.

The counsels for the accused argued that they had falsely been implicated in the case. No useful purpose was being served by keeping them in custody as the challan had already been filed after the completion of the investigation.

PK Dogra, Special Public Prosecutor, however opposed the bail application. After hearing the arguments, the court allowed the bail applications saying that after the completion of investigation, challan has been filed in the case. Once started, the trial would take a long time to conclude due to long list of witnesses.