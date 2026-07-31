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Home / Chandigarh / Three habitual offenders held with heroin, knives in Chandigarh

Three habitual offenders held with heroin, knives in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Police arrested three men, most of them repeat offenders with long criminal histories, in separate operations under the Arms and the NDPS Acts, officials said on Thursday.

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Two teams formed by the Sarangpur police station carried out the arrests during patrolling and checking drives in the Dhanas area.

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In the first operation, the police arrested Vishal, 24, and Bablu, 26 — both residents of Small Flats, Dhanas — and recovered two switchblade knives from each. A case was registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sarangpur police station.

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Police records show Bablu has been named in at least six FIRs since 2019, mostly theft and burglary cases registered at Sarangpur, Maloya and other stations. Vishal has one prior case, a 2022 robbery and theft FIR from Sector 26.

In the second operation, the police arrested Abhishek, alias Kaka, 25, of EWS Colony, Dhanas, and recovered 12.07 gm of heroin from him. A case was registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act.

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Investigators said Abhishek allegedly procured heroin from Ludhiana at cheaper rates and sold it in Chandigarh colonies and to students in Chandigarh and Mohali. He too has cases registered against him under the Arms Act and IPC sections, including house-breaking and criminal intimidation.

The three were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody.

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