Three health workers hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 28

Three persons, including a medical mobile unit driver and two lab technicians, were injured in a road accident that also involved an Army truck on Thursday morning.

An official of Civil Hospital at Sector 6 said the three medical personnel were on their way to Barwala to hold a medical camp. The accident occurred when the brakes of the army truck, travelling in front of their vehicle, were suddenly applied and it rammed into the back of the truck.

Dr Mankirat, speaking on behalf of the Chief Medical Officer, said unit vehicle driver Ashwani suffered multiple fractures on his limbs and is being treated at Government Hospital in Sector 32. Lab technician Tapinder suffered a fractured knee while Prince, who suffered minor injuries, would be under observation for one day.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula