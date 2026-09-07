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Home / Chandigarh / Three held, 3 women rescued in raid at Zirakpur hotel

Three held, 3 women rescued in raid at Zirakpur hotel

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:51 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Cops take away the suspects from a Zirakpur hotel.
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The police arrested three youths for allegedly engaging in immoral activities and rescued three women from a hotel in Zirakpur here.

Zirakpur SHO Jasbir Singh said the police received a tip-off that suspicious activities were taking place at VIP Hotel and PG on the top floor of the Canara Bank building on the Zirakpur-Patiala road. Acting on the information, a police team conducted a raid at the hotel.

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According to police, a lighter and some items suspected to have been used for consuming drugs were recovered from the youths. The police are getting the youths medically examined.

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The SHO said statements of the rescued girls were being recorded. Further legal action would be taken based on the medical report and the investigation.

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