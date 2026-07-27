Three held after encounter in Mohali over firing at police

Police on Monday arrested two alleged miscreants following a brief encounter in Sector 83 in connection with the firing on two members of an anti-narcotics team on Landran-Banur Road on Saturday.

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According to police, three motorcycle-borne suspects were intercepted at a secluded location in Sector 83 during the afternoon. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police again, prompting officers to retaliate. Jaskaran Singh and Lakhwinder Singh sustained bullet injuries to their legs before being overpowered, while their accomplice, Gagan, surrendered.

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Addressing the media, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans said two other accomplices from Tangori had already surrendered, taking the total number of suspects in custody to five.

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Police recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, two pistols and empty bullet casings from the scene.

Investigators said the accused are suspected drug peddlers, while one of them is already facing a rioting case.

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On Saturday, Anti-Narcotics Cell head constables Paramjit Singh and Jagjit Singh came under fire and were attacked with swords while chasing two suspected drug peddlers travelling in a car on Landran-Banur Road. Police said that after being intercepted, the suspects called their accomplices to the scene, vandalised a police vehicle, opened fire at the officers and fled.

The two injured policemen were unable to return fire during the attack and were later shifted to hospital.

A case has been registered at the Sohana Police Station under charges of attempted murder, obstructing a public servant and provisions of the Arms Act.