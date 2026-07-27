DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Three held after encounter in Mohali over firing at police

Three held after encounter in Mohali over firing at police

Two Gigemajra residents shot in the leg as third suspect surrenders

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:58 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans and other personnel at the encounter site in Mohali on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

Police on Monday arrested two alleged miscreants following a brief encounter in Sector 83 in connection with the firing on two members of an anti-narcotics team on Landran-Banur Road on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to police, three motorcycle-borne suspects were intercepted at a secluded location in Sector 83 during the afternoon. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police again, prompting officers to retaliate. Jaskaran Singh and Lakhwinder Singh sustained bullet injuries to their legs before being overpowered, while their accomplice, Gagan, surrendered.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans said two other accomplices from Tangori had already surrendered, taking the total number of suspects in custody to five.

Advertisement

Police recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, two pistols and empty bullet casings from the scene.

Investigators said the accused are suspected drug peddlers, while one of them is already facing a rioting case.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Anti-Narcotics Cell head constables Paramjit Singh and Jagjit Singh came under fire and were attacked with swords while chasing two suspected drug peddlers travelling in a car on Landran-Banur Road. Police said that after being intercepted, the suspects called their accomplices to the scene, vandalised a police vehicle, opened fire at the officers and fled.

The two injured policemen were unable to return fire during the attack and were later shifted to hospital.

A case has been registered at the Sohana Police Station under charges of attempted murder, obstructing a public servant and provisions of the Arms Act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts