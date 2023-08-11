Three held for robbing biker of Rs 20K, phone

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 10

The police arrested three persons in a case of robbery.

The suspects have been identified as Rahul and Gaurav, both residents of Ambala, and Harsh Mehta, a Mohali resident.

In his complaint to the police, Kamal Kishor stated that he was going to Sector 10, Panchkula, to attend a computer course on a motorcycle on August 8 afternoon when he saw three youths assaulting another person. As Kamal intervened and tried to stop the altercation, the boys turned towards him, assaulting him physically.

During the incident, one of the boys punched Kamal’s face, breaking a tooth. Subsequently, they forcibly took Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone from Kamal’s pocket before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station. Following a thorough investigation, the police managed to arrest all three suspects within approximately 12 hours of the incident.

The three suspects were produced in a court today, which sent them to one-day police remand.

