Three held for snatching in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, July 11
The Chandigarh Police have apprehended three persons, including two juveniles, in connection with multiple snatching incidents in the city. As many as 14 mobile phones and two motorcycles used by the trio have been seized.
The police stated that a resident — Jaspreet Singh — was on his way back home from Sector 48 on a bicycle on June 30 when two motorcycle-borne youths waylaid him near the Sector 46/47 dividing road and snatched his mobile phone. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station in this regard.
During the investigation, a team led by Inspector Ram Rattan nabbed the suspects, identified as Sajanpreet Singh (19) of Mohali — who works as a delivery boy with food delivery giant Zomato — and two juveniles. The complainant’s cell phone was also recovered from the possession of the suspects.
“Sajanpreet and one of the juveniles were also involved in two other snatching incidents reported in the city,” a police official shared. He added that that Sajanpreet was also involved in a kidnapping case reported earlier this month.
