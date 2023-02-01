Three held for thefts in Kharar

Mohali, January 31
Three persons were arrested for their involvement in over 15 theft incidents, mostly in the Sunny Enclave area, today.
Gold ornaments, including chains and earrings, three bikes, three domestic LPG cylinders, construction equipment, copper wires, 52 kg of iron and other things have been recovered from them.
The main suspect, Maninder Singh, a resident of Nawanshahr was arrested. He was earlier booked in a theft case at the Sadar Kharar police station. During his interrogation, the names of accomplices Jagmohan Singh, alias Boney, and Anil Kumar, alias Lal, came to the fore. The suspects were produced in court and sent to police remand.
