Three held for thefts in Panchkula

Panchkula, December 20
The police today claimed to have arrested three persons who were involved in two thefts in the city.
In first case, complainant Gaurav Chopra of Sector 12 stated that someone stole three LPG cylinders from his house. Crime branch sleuths arrested Rishabh Rawat, a UP native presently residing in Sector 12-A, for the theft. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him in one-day police custody.
In another case of theft, complainant Rita Devi of Khadak Mangoli, had stated that someone stole a sewing machine, a cylinder, a gas stove and two mobile phones from her house on the intervening night of December 16 and 17. A case was registered and two suspects, Aniket and Rohit, both residents of Khadak Mangoli, were arrested. They were produced in a court today, which remanded them in two-day police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told
Chinese aggression another reason to strengthen India-US ties: US lawmakers
Say China's most recent aggression in Arunachal Pradesh is y...