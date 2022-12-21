Three held for thefts in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 20

The police today claimed to have arrested three persons who were involved in two thefts in the city.

In first case, complainant Gaurav Chopra of Sector 12 stated that someone stole three LPG cylinders from his house. Crime branch sleuths arrested Rishabh Rawat, a UP native presently residing in Sector 12-A, for the theft. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him in one-day police custody.

In another case of theft, complainant Rita Devi of Khadak Mangoli, had stated that someone stole a sewing machine, a cylinder, a gas stove and two mobile phones from her house on the intervening night of December 16 and 17. A case was registered and two suspects, Aniket and Rohit, both residents of Khadak Mangoli, were arrested. They were produced in a court today, which remanded them in two-day police custody.

