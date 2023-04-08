Three held in drugs cases

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, April 7

The police have arrested three persons under the NDPS Act in the district in the past two days.

On April 5, a patrolling party nabbed Javed, a resident of Badayuin in UP, and recovered 500 gm of opium from him. He was produced in court, which sent him to two-day police custody.

On April 6, Balachaur native Vinod Bansal was caught with 500-gm opium at a check-point on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway.

Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspects at the Handesra police post and the Dera Bassi police station.

Meanwhile, Kamajit Singh, alias Goldy, of Jhampur was arrested with 5-gm heroin on Thursday. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Balongi police station. He was produced in a court, which sent him to three-day police remand.